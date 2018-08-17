Contraband gold valued at Rs 1 crore seized in Imphal

Imphal, Aug 18 (IANS) Five persons have been arrested and 16 gold bars valued at Rs 1 crore seized from them, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Division R.K. Dorendrajit said on Saturday.

The division’s anti-smuggling unit made the arrests on Friday evening after two passenger vehicles bound for Nagaland were intercepted at Mantripukhri and North AOC in Imphal.

The five, all from outside Manipur, were travelling towards Dimapur and had procured the contraband from Myanmar.

A case was registered and the arrested persons handed over to police for further action.

Dorendrajit said that a kg of gold is cheaper by Rs 3 lakh in Myanmar compared with India.

–IANS

