Contribute to the motherland, Super 30 founder urges Indians abroad

San Jose, Oct 21 (IANS) Super 30 founder Anand Kumar on Sunday urged Indians living abroad to come back and contribute to the “motherland” where there is a “huge craving for education”.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary for “Indian for collective action” here, Anand said Indians have been doing wonders in different fields across the globe, and it would be “immensely satisfying” for them to give something back to their society.

“Education is changing fast, as the requirements are changing. This calls for a new approach to education. In India, there is a huge craving for education, but quality education is not accessible to all of them. Today, technology can make it happen. Online classes can do what is not otherwise possible,” he said, according to a statement.

He said that there was no dearth of talent in India, but equal opportunities in terms of quality education and modern-day requirements often eluded a large number of students, and that support from accomplished Indians residing abroad can help them overcome this obstacle.

Anand runs Super 30 programme to mentor 30 students from economically deprived sections free-off-cost through a year-long residential programme for India’s premiere IIT-JEE.

