Controversial candidate barred from Mississauga mayoral debate

A mayoral candidates forum organized by the University of Toronto—Mississauga Student Union was by many accounts a bland affair with incumbent Mayor Bonnie Crombie stealing the show.

However, some believe it would have been a different story if controversial mayoral candidate Kevin Johnston was allowed on the panel, but he was barred.

The candidates in attendance were Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Scott Chapman, Andrew Lee, Yasmin Pouragheli and Syed Qumber Rizvi.

Johnston was barred by the student’s union because of divisive viewpoints and other hateful rhetoric. This has led some to wonder what happened to free speech.

Granted Johnston has some controversial and radical views but if he has been permitted to run in the upcoming elections, shouldn’t he have been on the panel?

Going forward, will any candidate who expresses reservations against illegal immigration or housing refugees in hotels be barred from a democratic debate by organizers who don’t believe he or she needs to be heard? Who gets to decide these issues? -CINEWS