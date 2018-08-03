Cook held for theft at ex-employer’s Delhi house

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) A 27-year-old cook was arrested on the charge of stealing ornaments, including diamonds, from the house of a 60-year-old woman who was his former employer in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Police said jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh was recovered from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the woman, a resident of New Friends Colony, had complained to police in July about the theft of diamonds, polki and kundan necklaces, earrings, and other jewellery while she was away.

Police said Roop Narain of Datuali Chander village in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, who had left his job as a cook at the elderly woman’s house two months before the crime, was arrested on August 3.

He told police that he had started an eatery at Aali village in Sarita Vihar after leaving his job but the business was not good, forcing him to commit theft.

–IANS

