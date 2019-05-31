Cook rejects charges of Apple being ‘a monopoly’

San Francisco, June 5 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook has rejected the allegation that Apple was “a monopoly” that should be broken up along with other US tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.

In an interview to CBS News, Cook said that though Apple was big in size and government scrutiny was “fair,” he would not agree with the argument that his company was a monopoly, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

“I don’t think anybody reasonable is going to come to the conclusion that Apple’s a monopoly… Our share is much more modest. We don’t have a dominant position in any market,” he said.

The Apple CEO agreed that the government scrutiny of big tech companies was fair. “We should be scrutinised.”

However, he expressed a strong disagreement with calls by some politicians in Washington that tech giants like Apple should be broken up.

Over the past few days, media reports said the US authorities are mulling an antitrust probe into big tech companies for a wide range of issues, such as fake news, the policy of user privacy, their monopolised shares on advertising market and foreign influence in US political affairs via social media platforms.

