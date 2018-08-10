Coolpad’s budget smartphone with 18:9 display in India

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad on Thursday launched the “Mega 5A” phone with an aspect ratio of 18:9 in India for Rs 6,999.

The company is marketing the device as an “India exclusive” smartphone which is a feature-rich yet budget device.

“Mega 5A” runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS and has facial recognition feature.

“Coolpad is committed to offer best in class products, feature rich products that are priced right. Running 8.1 Android Oreo, a great screen and a powerful battery life, Coolpad Mega 5A will set another industry benchmark which is tough to match,” Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said in a statement.

“We have adopted an aggressive channel expansion strategy with offline channel as our primary focus area. India is a key market for Coolpad and we will launch a range of products that will cater to wider audience base,” he added.

The device is equipped with a 5MP front camera and 8MP + 0.3 MP dual back camera. The handset features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage which can be expanded up to 64GB.

The phone is powered by a 2500mAh battery and runs “Spreadtrum SC9850K” chipset.

–IANS

ksc/na/bg