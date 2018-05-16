Copa Libertadores: Corinthians rout Deportivo Lara to enter 2nd round

Barquisimeto (Venezuela), May 18 (IANS) A hat trick by forward Jadson helped Brazilian club Corinthians crush Venezuela’s Deportivo Lara 7-2 and advance to the round-of-16 of the Copa Libertadores football tournament here.

In a match marred by ruckus created by local Lara fans, Jadson struck early in the 10th minute from the left corner off a pass by Pedrinho on Thursday, reports Efe news agency.

The Brazilians controlled play and in the 27th minute Rodriguinho was fouled by Ignacio Anzola in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty which evoked loud protests from the crowd.

An object thrown by the crowd hit Lara goalkeeper Luis Curiel and forced the match to be stopped for a few minutes.

The incident could result in a fine or even a ban on the Metropolitan Stadium of Cabudare, home to the Venezuelan club.

Jadson converted the penalty, although Lara struck back in the 45th minute by a Jose Reyes goal.

Six minutes into the second half, Jadson completed his hat trick on an assist from Sidcley, after which the match had to be stopped again for almost 10 minutes due to ruckus by spectators.

Lara were quite clueless for the rest of the game, conceding again in the 69th minute when Sidcley scored from the center of the box to make it 4-1.

Although there was some joy for the locals 7 minutes later when Jesus Hernandez scored their second goal on a pass by Jose Miguel Reyes.

But it rained goals for the Brazilians in the closing moments of the game, with Romero scoring the fifth and Junior Dutra — who replaced Jadson in the 87th minute — striking an injury-time brace with goals in the 99th and 101th minute.

Deportivo Lara still has a chance to move to the next round as Millonarios and Independiente played a 1-1 draw, although the Venezuelans would have to beat Independiente at home in their last league match to go through.

–IANS

ajb/