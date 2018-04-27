Copa Libertadores: Cruzeiro thrash Vasco to lead Group E

Rio de Janeiro, May 3 (IANS) Cruzeiro eliminated fellow Brazilian side Vasco da Gama with a 4-0 away victory at the Sao Januario Stadium to take the top spot in Group E of the Copa Libertadores football tournament.

Wednesday evening’s game was effectively settled within just 23 minutes, as Cruzeiro raced into a 3-0 lead through goals from Leo, Thiago Neves and Sassa, reports EFE news agency.

With Vasco needing to pour forward in the second half in an attempt to mount a comeback, they would leave themselves vulnerable to Cruzeiro counterattacks.

Sassa duly sealed Vasco’s fate when he broke away to score early in the second half.

Cruzeiro tops Group E with 8 points, level with Racing Club, although the Brazilian team have a better goal difference.

Cruzeiro and Racing Club will vie for the leadership of Group E as well as their place in the quarterfinals on May 22.

–IANS

ajb/