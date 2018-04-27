Copa Libertadores: Santos in quarters despite loss to Nacional

Montevideo, May 2 (IANS) Brazilian club Santos secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores football tournament despite losing 0-1 to Uruguay’s Nacional in a Group F match here.

Santos qualified for the next phase of the tournament on Tuesday without having to hit any goal thanks to the goalless tie between Peruvian outfit Real Garcilaso and Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata earlier in Cusco, Peru, reports EFE news agency.

Champions of the Copa Libertadores in 1962, 1963 and 2011, Santos lead Group F with nine points, followed by Nacional with eight. Estudiantes and Real Garcilaso have five points each.

Winners of the Copa Libertadores in 1971, 1980 and 1988, Nacional dominated the first 45 minutes of the game with striker Tabare Viudez as a prominent figure, although no goal was scored.

Viudez did not return to the field after the half-time break and was replaced by Leandro Barcia.

In the 57th minute, Barcia unleashed euphoria in the stands of the Gran Parque Central Stadium when he hit the only goal of the game for the Uruguayan team.

Although the Brazilian team managed to get hold of the ball and upset Nacional in the second half, they failed to get the ball past goalkeeper Esteban Conde.

Shortly before the end of the game, Santos’ midfielder Leo Cittadini got his second warning in the 93rd minute and had to leave the field.

The Uruguayans will face Estudiantes de la Plata on May 24 while Santos will meet Real Garcilaso in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

–IANS

ajb/mr