Copyright Rules to be amended for better compliance with digital platforms

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) In order to ensure compliance of Copyright Act with digital platforms gaining popularity, the Central government on Monday proposed the Copyright Amendment Rules, 2019 and released a draft for comments.

Stake-holders can make comments and suggestions till June 29.

“In order to ensure smooth and flawless compliance of Copyright Act in the light of

technological advancement in digital era… the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India has now proposed to introduce the Copyright Amendment Rules, 2019,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

At present, the copyright regime is governed by the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Copyright Rules, 2013, which were last amended in 2016.

