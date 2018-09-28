Corin Hardy to direct ‘Gangs of London’

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (IANS) The “Nun” director Corin Hardy will direct a thriller series titled “Gangs of London”.

According to variety.com, the 43-year-old will direct three episodes of the show about warring gangs.

Hardy made his directorial debut in 2015 with “The Hallow”. His most recent feature, “The Nun”, broke franchise records in its September opening weekend, and landed at number one in the US and the international box office.

Being created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, “Gangs of London” series will follow different gangs battling for control of the British capital’s criminal underworld.

–IANS

sim/nn/bg