Corinna Kopf latest streamer to leave Twitch for Facebook Gaming
San Francisco, Dec 28 (IANS) In its biggest female streamer acquisition so far, Facebook Gaming has announced an exclusive streaming deal with Corinna Kopf — an Instagram star and vlogger and is also a member of David Dobriks hugely popular Vlog Squad.
Kopf, a famous digital influencer with millions of followers is moving from Amazon’s Twitch to Facebook Gaming under an exclusive deal.
“I’m super happy to announce that I’m now streaming exclusively on @FacebookGaming! Most of you know gaming has become a huge part of my life over the last year. As a female gamer, it’s so important for me to find a home that not only empowers myself, but also all of you, in order to make a positive impact in the gaming world,” Kopf wrote in social-media posts on Friday.
Kopf previously slammed Twitch’s decision to suspend her from live-streaming earlier this month for appearing in a broadcast wearing undergarments before the platform reinstated her, Variety reportd quoting gaming news site Dexerto.
In a now-deleted tweet Kopf had said: “I got banned tonight on Twitch for wearing ‘undergarments.’ I was wearing a Chanel tank top. Girls body paint on Twitch and I get banned for that lmfao.”
Her inaugural Facebook Gaming stream will be hosted at 7 pm ET on December 30 on her new landing page.
The company says that 700 million users engage with gaming content on Facebook each month — 40 per cent of whom are women. The company also operates a standalone Gaming app that is only available on Android devices in the Philippines, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Peru., tubefilter.com has reported.
–IANS
ksc/adr/