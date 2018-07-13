Cornet advances to Swiss Open round of 16

Gstaad (Switzerland), July 17 (IANS) France’s Alize Cornet qualified for the Swiss Open’s second round on Tuesday after defeating world No. 190 Silvia Soler-Espinosa of Spain 6-2, 6-2.

Cornet, world No. 48, fired two aces but committed six double faults, compared to her Spanish opponent’s zero and two respectively, reports Efe news.

In other Swiss Open action, World No. 92 Evgeniya Rodina of Russia beat world No. 96 Carina Witthoeft of Germany 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-6 (13-11) to reach the tournament’s second round.

The 29-year-old is set to face off against world No. 115 Mona Barthel of Germany, who on Monday beat Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

–IANS

kk/mr