Corona effect: Presence of Italians sparks panic in Bengal distt

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) Presence of three Italian women in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district triggered panic on Thursday in the backdrop of the European nation being one of the worst hit by the coronavirus infection.

The three had arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Februrary 28 to work with a non-government organisation, sources said.

On Wednesday they came from Jharkhand to Ausgram on behalf of an NGO in Guskara, and attended some programmes on Thursday.

When locals came to know that the visitors were from Italy, they informed the police.

The police then escorted them out of the district. It is learnt they have gone back to Jharkhand.

–IANS

ssp/prs