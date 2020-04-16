Corona hero: When this Himachal constable could not console his wife, mother

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), April 16 (IANS) The battle against coronavirus is throwing up new heroes, who have ignored personal tragedies and responded to their duty without any expectation. One such hero is Himachal Pradesh police constable Arjun Singh (28), who could not console his wife and widowed mother after his newborn baby died. Reason: the young constable was tasked to guard a corona-positive Tablighi, and Arjun Singh had to avoid even touching anyone for fear of infection.

Arjun’s wife Suman is also with Himachal police and is posted in Shilai police station of Sirmaur district. A 2010 batch constable, Arjun Singh has been posted with Sirmaur’s traffic police.

Last Thursday, Suman went into labour and was taken to a hospital. Around same time, Arjun was instructed to accompany a corona-positive Tablighi Jamaat follower from Nahan to Baddi. On the way, the constable was informed of the death of the newborn. “I was heartbroken,” Arjun told IANS over phone.

“But the fact that I was accompanying a corono positive man set me thinking: if I too allow myself to get overwhelmed by grief, then what would happen to my wife and mother? So, I chose to remain quiet. Then, this fear of infection  what if I infect the two women if I touched them — made me to hold myself,” said Arjun.

Upon reaching back home, the constable performed the last rites  sprinkling soil over the newborn whom he never saw alive. “I did not see my mother ,and from a distance looked at my sobbing wife — I couldn’t go near her because of fear of infection,” said the constable, adding he returned to his duty immediately.

State’s Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi has praised Arjun’s self-less service. “I have decided to give him monetary compensation. I will also honour him with the highest Class-I certificate,” Mardi told IANS.

(Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be accessed at [email protected])

–IANS

