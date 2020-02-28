Corona scare affects tourism in Rajasthan, Holi Fest off

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) Soon after two Italian tourists were tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, tourism in the state suffered a jolt with the travel trade getting booking cancellations and the state tourism department announcing cancellation of Holi festival, a major attraction among foreign tourists here.

Coronavirus has attacked the Golden Triangle circuit comprising Delhi, Agra and Jaipur with 16 of the Italian tourists testing positive for the virus.

State Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh speaking to media said the department is in constant touch with Hotel Association of Jaipur and Federation Of Hospitality and Tourism in Rajasthan to monitor the situation.

All district collectors and Superintendents of Police have been told to follow the Central government advisory to ensure the situation remains under control, he said.

The Tourism Minister also shared the helpline number for tourists: 0141-2225624.

On how many bookings have been cancelled, he said, “Basically, it takes time to evaluate such details, but overall, on an average, 20-30 per cent of bookings have been cancelled,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kaushik, a tour operator in Rajasthan, said his company has started getting cancellations of bookings, both from group travellers as well as individuals.

Although this is the end of the tourist season, the cancellations make a worrying trend, he said, adding the government should follow Kerala model which was quick to check the spread of coronavirus by acting swiftly.

–IANS

arc/prs