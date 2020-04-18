Corona suspects’ data: Kerala minister says nothing secret in world now

Thiruvananthapuram, April 18 (IANS) The data privacy row involving coronavirus suspects’ details being reportedly transferred by the LDF government in Kerala to the US-based company Sprinklr intensified on Saturday with a minister saying “there is nothing secret in the world now.”

The opposition Congress has demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation and has dragged his daughter too in the raging controversy.

Industry Minister E.P. Jayarajan, when asked about it by a TV channel, shot back, saying: “There is nothing secret in the world now”.

“The Sprinklr issue raised by the Congress is a needless one. People’s information will be in public domain. In today’s world, any information is available,” said Jayarajan.

The Sprinklr issue surfaced in the state after the Congress alleged that the data of all Covid-19 suspects had been given for free to the US-based marketing and PR company Sprinklr by the IT department headed by the CM and that it had no clearance from any government department.

The data, according to the Congress, is priceless and it is “unethical to hand it over to a US company without any clear-cut agreement”.

