Corona warriors: RSS distribute food, ration in Delhi

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers have been extending helping hands to the needy in the wake of nationwide lockdown all across the country.

In Delhi, RSS unit Seva Bharti is providing food and other essential items to those who need it the most at the time of coronavirus crisis. The RSS is running 179 kitchens to feed the poor at 910 places across the national capital since March 22.

Till April 15, RSS has made available 1,22,468 ration kits to the people and has distributed 28,62,312 food packets. These packets were prepared at 8 packaging units in Delhi.

According to Seva Bharti, 50,666 people have made contacts with it for help. A total of 550 calls were made on its student helpline and 171 from the handicapped. A total of 2366 students reached out to Seva Bharti on its digital platform for help.

Seva Bharti also reached out to those students who stay in PG accommodation and provided food and other essential items to at least 1917 students. It said even sex workers were not left out. At least 986 sex workers were provided ration packets, according to the RSS wing.

Even bovines were taken care of in this time of coronavirus crisis. The Seva Bharti managed 75,000 kg of fodder for cows.

Sangh volunteers have also been seen controlling the crowd at various places.

A total of 9145 Sangh volunteers have reached out to 13,18,067 people in the national capital for help so far.

