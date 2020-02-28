Coronavirus: Airports to screen passengers from 2 more countries

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Passengers arriving from Italy and Iran will now also be screened for novel coronavirus infection at India’s airports.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circular said: “In order to prevent the spread of ‘COVID 19’ disease in India, it has been decided to expand the universal screening of all passengers arriving in flights from Italy and Iran besides the flights from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.”

So far, the in-bound passengers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia have been screened to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The DGCA circular also said that universal screening of all passengers coming in flights from all these countries shall be ensured immediately once they step out of the specific locations at all the airports and airlines should get the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

As per the circular, all airlines shall make in-flight announcement coming from these countries and ensure strict compliance.

The circular was sent to all the international airport operators in India and the scheduled airlines operating from these two countries.

–IANS

rv/vd