Coronavirus: Doctors taking final samples at Chhawla facility

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Its been 12 days, since 406 people were quarantined at the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) facility in Chhawala and the doctors are currently collecting final samples of the people before their proposed release, an official statement said on Thursday.

The statement said: “All the samples are being taken up on the 13th and 14th day while being in camp, as per the advisory. 200 samples were taken on Thursday while rest will be taken on Friday”.

The samples will be sent to the designated laboratories and the reports are expected to come within three to four days, the statement said.

Once the reports come in, decision to discharge people will be taken accordingly.

All the quarantined are being looked after with due medical protocol, while two people were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday following cough and fever, the statement added.

A total of 406 people who returned from China, including seven who returned from Maldives, were quarantined at the Chhawla facility on February 1 and 2.

According to the statement, no fresh symptoms were noticed in any of them.

