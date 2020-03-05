Coronavirus not epidemic in state, says Punjab govt

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) The Punjab government on Friday night clarified that the coronavirus has not been declared an epidemic in the state and the Health Department had merely issued an advisory under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which provides for special measures to prevent outbreak or spread of any dangerous epidemic disease.

Clarifying that the press statement issued by the department on the issue earlier had inadvertently described Covid-2019 as an epidemic disease, an official spokesperson said later that there was absolutely no “epidemic” of the disease in the state.

The department had issued an advisory under the said Act only as a “temporary regulation” to combat the threat of the coronavirus, said the spokesperson, adding that there was no cause for panic at present and the situation was totally under control.

As of now, samples of two of the three persons who came from Italy to Hoshiarpur had been admitted to the GMCH in Amritsar after they tested positive in preliminary report of the AIIMS, Delhi.

The final reports were awaited from NIV, Pune, where the samples had been sent, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson made it clear that while the advisory notification, listing the preventive and precautionary measures, was issued in line with the decisions taken by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure that the disease does not spread in the state, the government had not taken any decision to declare the disease an epidemic.

