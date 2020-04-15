Coronavirus: Total tally crosses 12,000 mark in India

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) With 941 new cases the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India mounted to 12,380 stated the data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Of these, 10,477 are active cases of COVID-19, 1,488 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 414 people succumbed to the disease.

The total confirmed cases include 76 foreign nationals.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 2,916, followed by New Delhi with 1,578 cases and Tamil Nadu, which has reported 1,242 cases and Rajasthan with 1,023 cases. according to the Health Ministry data.

