Coronavirus: Use clean hankies, not masks, says Maha govt

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Amid a compounding threat of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday advised people to use clean handkerchiefs instead of face masks.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope assured the Maharashtra Legislature that the state is fully geared to tackle any crisis arising out of coronavirus, and there has not been a single positive case reported in the state so far.

“There is no need for any panic. Worldwide, the incidence of deaths is around 2.5-3 per cent of those who are infected,” he told the assembly.

Tope added that the government is taking all possible measures including setting up quarantine/isolation wards with 10 beds in five hospitals in Mumbai and the authorities are in constant touch with the Central government on the issue.

Referring to rumor-mongers, Tope said that the state government will ask the Cyber Crime Cell to investigate cases of such elements indulging in spreading misinformation and creating fear among the masses and they will be dealt with strictly.

His statements came against the backdrop of non-availability of masks and allegations of hoarding which has led to spiralling of the masks in some cities where the N-95 masks are sold for as high as Rs 250-300 a piece.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar said that both the Centre and state have initiated necessary measures to tackle the crises with adequate responses in place.

Meanwhile, several public and private Holi celebrations in Mumbai and other cities have been cancelled in the wake of the emerging situation vis-a-vis what is termed as the biggest public health emergency in a decade.

