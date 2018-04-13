Corporate sector should uplift underprivileged: Vice President

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the corporate sector should take up responsibility to help poor and underprivileged.

“The poor and underprivileged is a part of our rich cultural heritage. Helping the poor or uplifting poor is not only the responsibility of the governments but also the responsibility of corporate sector,” he said during an event of Amar Ujala Foundation here.

Amar Ujala Foundation has taken up a series of field activities that help underprivileged sections of the society, particularly the less advantaged including the disabled, he said.

Naidu also said that education and sanitation were important in the country and public sector, private sector and individuals also should contribute towards achieving this.

–IANS

