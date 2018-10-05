Corrected Copy Ministry of Social Justice, Empowerment to fund Rs 300 crore to Meghalaya for Stadiums

Shillong, Oct 10 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is expected to fund Rs 300 crore to the Meghalaya government for construction of stadiums for hosting the 2022 National Games, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday.

The event will coincide with the 50th year of the state’s creation.

“For building stadiums, the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment is funding the state Rs 300 crore. For building the games’ village, the fund has to be managed by the state government,” Tynsong said after the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, discussed the state’s preparations for hosting the national games.

“About 50-acre land would be utilised for creating stadiums for the national games at New Shillong Township while another land of about 70 acres would be utilized for building the games village,” Tynsong said.

He said the sports department would complete the process of appointing consultant, architect, and chief executive officer of the national games by November 15.

Asked if the sports infrastructure would be completed in time, with only four years left for the national games, the Deputy Chief Minister voiced his confidence saying, the state government is determined to complete the infrastructure by 2022.

Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, had shown her keen interest in partnering with Meghalaya government in building sports infrastructure ahead of the Games.

“We would love to talk to the government and help in every way possible for the national games, Ambani had said recently in Shillong.

Meghalaya will be the third northeastern state followed by Manipur and Assam to host the National Games.

It had co-hosted the 2016 South Asian Games with neighbouring Assam.

Over 14,000 athletes and officials are expected to visit Meghalaya during the Games.

