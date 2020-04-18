Correctional home inmates stage violent protests demanding release

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Inmates of the Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home on Saturday staged a violent protest and threw bricks at the police quarters demanding they be released forthwith as per a Supreme Court order amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The convicts, mainly undertrials, virtually laid siege on the main gate of the correctional home, and held repeated demonstrations since the morning, home sources said.

The situation turned volatile in the afternoon, as the undertrials started brickbatting the police quarters in the correctional home claiming no efforts were being made for their bail in violation of the apex court order.

As the situation continued to be tense, senior police officers including the district police superintendent reached the spot with reinforcements.

The sources said the home officials have tried to assure the undertrials that all efforts were being made for their bail.

However, the undertrials were still gathered near the main gate.

Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed near the main gate of the correctional home.

