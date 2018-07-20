Cort Nielsen wins stage 15 of Tour de France

Carcassonne (France), July 23 (IANS) Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen of Astana won the 15th stage of the Tour de France road cycling race, coming out ahead in a three-rider sprint to the finish line, while Geraint Thomas of Britain (Sky) kept the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Cort Nielsen, 25, claimed his career-first Tour stage win after beating Spain’s Jon Izagirre (Bahrain) and the Netherlands’ Bauke Mollema (Trek), who were the last survivors of a breakaway group of 29, reports Efe.

Cort Nielsen needed four hours, 25 minutes and 52 seconds to finish the hilly 181.5-km (112.7-mile) course, while the peloton reached the finish line 13 minutes later.

The overall standings remained unchanged, with Thomas in front of defending champion Chris Froome — his countryman and fellow Sky teammate — by one minute and 39 seconds, while Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) kept third, one minute and 50 seconds off the pace.

Monday will be a day off for the riders, their second of the 2018 Tour.

–IANS

pur/pgh/