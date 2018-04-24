Costa absent from final Atletico training ahead of travel for Arsenal tie

Majadahonda (Spain), April 24 (IANS) Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa was on Tuesday the most noticeable absentee from the Spanish football team’s final training session before travelling to London for an upcoming Europa League clash against Arsenal.

Costa, who sustained a leg muscle injury in a match against Sporting Lisbon, has missed the last three ties with Levante, Real Sociedad and Betis and is very unlikely to play against Arsenal on Thursday, reports Efe.

Also missing on Tuesday were right back Juanfran Torres, who has the same injury as Costa, and left back Filipe Luis, who is still recovering from a fractured fibula that has kept him off the pitch since March.

The team is set to travel to London on Wednesday, battling it out against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

–IANS

tri/vm