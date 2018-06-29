Costa Rica look for national football manager

San Jose (Costa Rica), July 5 (IANS) The Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedefutbol) has announced it will not extend the contract of national team manager Oscar Ramirez after disappointing results at the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Contrary to the team’s success four years ago in Brazil, Costa Rica were beaten twice (by Serbia and Brazil) and drew against Switzerland in Russia. The team did not advance to the knockout stages of the competition, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prior to the poor results, Fedefutbol president Rodolfo Villalobos said that Ramirez’s contract ended with the last game of the competition and decision was made that the manager would not continue.

“Thanks to Oscar’s dedication, his professionalism, his teaching, Costa Rica gained its World Cup experience. It isn’t convenient to continue. We believe in his professionalism and ability but have decided not to renew his contract,” the president said on Wednesday.

Villalobos said that the federation will now search for a new manager to begin the Qatar 2022 process.

The federation hopes to have a new trainer in place before the friendly matches against South Korea and Japan in September.

“We’re less than two months away but we’re not going to demand we have someone in place by that time. If we manage to get someone, great, but we’ll take the time to decide who will take control exclusively for the two games in Asia,” he said.

