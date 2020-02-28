Cotton, Raza to stand as on-field umpires in T20 WC final

Melbourne, March 6 (IANS) Kim Cotton and Ahsan Raza will stand as on-field umpires in the summit clash of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup, which sees four-time champions Australia take on first-time finalists India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

The match will take place on March 8 — International Women’s Day — with New Zealand’s Cotton taking charge of her first Women’s T20 World Cup final.

The 42-year-old stood in Australia’s semi-final victory over South Africa at the SCG, with the match in Melbourne set to be her fifth of the tournament.

Cotton will be joined on the field by Pakistan umpire Raza who, like his colleague, is standing in the final for the very first time.

Raza was due to officiate in India’s washed-out semi-final with England, while his experience of Australia-India contests stretches back to the World Cup 2017 semi-final.

Supporting the on-field umpires will be West Indies’ Gregory Brathwaite, who is TV umpire for what is set to be an historic occasion in Melbourne.

Zimbabwe’s Langton Rusere, on-field official for the 2018 final, will be fourth umpire this time around while Chris Broad of England will oversee the game as match referee.

–IANS

aak/ksk/