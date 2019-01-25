Counting for Rajasthan’s Ramgarh assembly seat begins

Jaipur, Jan 31 (IANS) Counting for Rajasthan’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began in Alwar on Thursday, a poll officer said.

The process began at 8 a.m. and results were expected later in the day.

“Counting is being held at the Babu Shobharam Government Arts College. There will be a total of 20 rounds,” said Ramgarh Returning Officer Pankaj Sharma.

A high voter turnout was reported in the January 28 polling.

The election was scheduled on December 7, along with the rest of Rajasthan Assembly polls, but was postponed after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh died due to cardiac arrest.

There were 20 candidates in the fray but the main contest remains triangular between Congress’ Saphia Zubair Khan, BJP’s Sukhwant Singh and BSP’s Jagat Singh.

The Congress will hit a century in the 200-member House if it wins.

