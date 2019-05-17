Counting of votes begin in Tripura

Agartala, May 23 (IANS) Counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura began on Thursday amid heavy security, election officials said.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said that the counting is taking place in 40 centres across the state.

“Around 520 teams would count the votes sealed in the EVMs. Central paramilitary personnel have been deployed in and around the 40 counting centres in eight districts,” the CEO told IANS.

Thirteen candidates, including a woman, are in the fray from the Tripura West seat while 10 candidates, including two women, are contesting from the Tripura East constituency reserved for tribals.

Re-polling was held on May 12 in 168 of the total 1,679 polling stations in the Tripura West seat as huge electoral malpractices were found during the first phase of voting held on April 11.

Polling for the Tripura East seat was held on April 23.

–IANS

sc/ksk