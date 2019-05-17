Counting of votes starts in Mizoram

Aizawl, May 23 (IANS) Counting of votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram began on Thursday under a heavy security blanket.

Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said that under a three-tier security cover, the vote count began in 40 counting halls in 10 centres across the mountainous state.

“After counting the postal ballots first, counting of votes of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) would take place simultaneously across the state,” Kundra told the media here.

Counting of votes of the by-elections to the Aizawl West-I Assembly seat also began here separately.

Elections to the Lok Sabha seat and Aizawl West-I Assembly seat were held on April 11.

