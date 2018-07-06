Couple commits suicide after a quarrel

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) A young couple married for nearly eight months was found hanging on Tuesday in their rented accommodation in west Delhi, police said.

There were identified as Neeraj, 26 and his wife Anita, 23, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh. They got married on November 17, 2017.

Police said the woman’s father Ramesh called police around 11.30 a.m. to inform that his daughter and her husband had committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in their Om Vihar house in Uttam Nagar.

A police official said the couple had quarreled over some domestic issue on Monday evening and again on Tuesday morning, following which Anita called up her father. Ramesh advised the couple to resolve the matter between themselves.

“Around 11 a.m., Anita’s mother called up Anita but she did not answer. Ramesh went to check on the couple and found both hanging,” the officer said.

–IANS

