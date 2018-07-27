Couple commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) A married couple was found hanging in their south Delhi home on Sunday, police said.

Police said Deepak, 40, and his wife Mamta, 28, were found hanging around 2.30 p.m. in Tughlakabad after one of their neighbours called the police.

“A police team reached the spot and found the house door bolted from inside. A look through the ventilators revealed the two bodies hanging from fans in two rooms,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

While Deepak was found hanging by a long scarf, Mamta was hanging by a sash in another room.

A suicide note allegedly written by Deepak read that he was committing suicide and no one was to blame.

The couple is survived by son Divyansh, 11, and daughter Tista, 8, both from Deepak’s earlier marriage. His first wife had died in 2017.

“Prima facie, Deepak killed his wife and hanged her before committing suicide,” a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

