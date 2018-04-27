Couple die in Bengal road accident, infant son battling for life

Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) A couple died when their bike was hit head on by a lorry at Ranaghat in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Sunday, police said.

Their four-year-old son was seriously injured in the accident on National Highway 34 and is now battling for his life in Ranaghat Sub-divisional Hospital.

The husband and wife, who were going from Chakdah to Ranaghtat, died on the spot.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred when the husband tried to overtake another bike in the Dayabari area but his vehicle was hit by a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The driver and cleaner fled from the spot after the accident by abandoning the lorry.

–IANS

