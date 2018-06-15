Couple killed in Jharkhand over witchcraft suspicion

Ranchi, June 15 (IANS) A man and his wife, suspected of practicing black magic, were attacked and killed in Jharkhand’s Khuti district, officials said on Friday.

According to police, around 15-20 people barged into the house of Sapari Munda, 50, in the early hours of Friday. He was killed by a sharp edged weapon. His wife tried to escape but was caught and beheaded.

His son, two daughters and a grandson were beaten up brutally. The incident took place in Dadigama village in Khuti district.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Police have recorded the statement of the family members and were looking for the accused.

–IANS

