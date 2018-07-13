Couple killed in J&K accident

Jammu, July 15 (IANS) A couple was killed and their three children injured on Sunday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said.

“The vehicle went out of the driver’s control at Mukhyas area and fell into a deep gorge several feet from the road,” the police said.

The victims were identified as Raj Manhas and his wife, Santoshi Devi.

The injured children — one boy, two girls — were being treated in a hospital, the police added.

