Couple makes love at crowded Nariman Point, police hunt for man

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, hundreds of Mumbaikars watched, clicked and filmed a young couple making love brazenly in the busy Marine Drive area of south Mumbai on Thursday.

The video of the love-scene – which happened on a road divider, barely a stone’s throw away from Mantralaya, the state government headquarters – went viral on Friday evening.

While some pedestrians made videos of the incident, someone alerted the Police Control Room which rushed a mobile van from Marine Drive Police Station there.

On espying the police, the couple entangled, adjusted their clothes and quickly crossed the road to the other side, dodging the heavy traffic moving in both directions.

However, while the police team managed to catch the woman, the man, who appeared to be a foreign national, managed to escape and they are on the lookout for him.

The venue for the ‘love act’ was between the Air India Building and Marine Hotel Plaza, on the busy thoroughfare of Marine Drive, also known as Queen’s Necklace.

“The woman appears to be mentally unstable. She has been sent to the Mahila Suraksha Kendra in Chembur and further investigations are on,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police M.K. Sharma.

On preliminary questioning, the woman claimed she was from Goa, but later backtracked and gave confusing replies.

Police are scanning the CCTV footages in the area to track down the foreigner, besides checking local hotels, and Foreigners Regional Registration Office for his identity.

