Court admits abetment to suicide charge against Tharoor

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) A court on Tuesday admitted abetment to suicide charges against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, saying there was “sufficient ground to proceed” against the politician.

Taking cognisance of the Delhi Police chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal asked Tharoor to appear before him on July 7.

The cause of Sunanda Pushkar’s death was poisoning. A total of 27 tablets of Alprax were found in her room but it was not clear how many she had consumed.

On May 14, police chargesheeted Tharoor under sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife, which entails a jail term that could extend up to 10 years.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a hotel suite here on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that her husband was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

