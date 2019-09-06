Court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad.

Vadra had sought permission to travel to Spain from September 20-October 8. Vadra is facing a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had told the court on Thursday that Vadra may hamper the probe if he is allowed to travel to Spain and other countries.

–IANS

anb/rn