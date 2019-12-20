Court directs Daryaganj SHO to allow detainees meet lawyers

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Central Delhi Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Varma on late Friday directed the Daryaganj Police Station SHO to allow the detained persons meet their advocates.

Varma passed the order while hearing an application filed by Kirti Awasthi seeking the court’s direction to police to let advocates meet the detained individuals.

“I deem it fit to direct SHO PS Daryaagnj to allow the detainee to meet their advocates in terms of Section 41D of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” said the judge.

The court was informed by the lawyers that several persons including minors were detained following the clashes that broke out in that earlier today.

It was also said that some of the detained protesters were kept in detention in an injured condition and were in urgent need of medical assistance.

–IANS

anb/pgh/