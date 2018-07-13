Court directs JNU not to take coercive steps on attendance

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) not to take coercive steps against the students with regard to any matter arising out of the policy of mandatory attendance till the pendency of the plea.

Justice Siddharth Mridul issued the interim direction while hearing pleas regarding the imposition of mandatory attendance by JNU.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 29.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), which had opposed the varsity’s decision to make it mandatory to have a minimum 75 per cent attendance to complete the course, has welcomed the interim order.

The University, in various circulars, also said that students who did not comply with the new attendance rules would be debarred from taking examinations, availing fellowships and scholarships, retaining seats in hostels or having access to medical facilities.

