Court extends Vadra’s interim bail in money laundering case

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim bail till March 2 of Robert Vadra, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, who came to the court for the first time in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also extended the interim protection from arrest to Vadra’s close aide Manoj Arora till March 2.

The hearing was in relation to Vadra’s anticipatory bail plea.

The ED, however, told the court that Vadra is not cooperating in the investigation.

Defending him, Vadra’s counsel K.T.S. Tulsi said that he has appeared in the ED office thrice and grilled for a total of 23 hours and 25 minutes.

Special Public Prosecutor D.P. Singh argued that Vadra was taking to social media and claiming that he was a victim by posting that he was being “harrased”.

Singh said that accused should not use social media to claim that he is being victimised.

He said that Vadra’s visit to the court had attracted a lot of media attention which seemed like people had turned up for a “baraat” or a wedding party.

The case relates to ownership of 1.9 million pounds worth undisclosed assets abroad, allegedly belonging to Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, the new General Secretary of the Congress for Uttar Pradesh East.

The ED had lodged a money laundering case against Arora after his role surfaced during a probe by the Income Tax Department into another case under the new Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The London property was allegedly bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on its renovation.

On December 7, as part of the investigation, the ED conducted searches at a number of premises in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

–IANS

