Court frames defamation notice against AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) A court here on Wednesday framed a defamation notice against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and parliamentarian Sanjay Singh following a defamation complaint filed by Ankit Bhardwaj — a state executive member of the BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal framed the notice under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with defamation.

Bhardwaj, in his complaint said that on May 10, a person reportedly named Ankit Bhardwaj attacked sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra when he was sitting on a protest and it was later found that the attacker was an AAP volunteer.

But AAP activists and some senior leaders picked Ankit Bhardwaj of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and declared that he was the one who attacked Mishra and also spread this information in the media as well as the social media.

Sanjay Singh also declared him as the assailant by showing his Facebook profile and Kejriwal retweeted a tweet naming him as the accused, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader said.

He alleged that the AAP members’ acts had tarnished his image in the minds of party leaders, relatives, friends and the public at large, and thus harmed his reputation.

