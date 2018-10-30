Court grants bail to BSP leader’s son who wielded pistol

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) A local court on Friday granted bail to former BSP MP’s son who threatened a man with a pistol at a luxury hotel last month.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh asked Ashish Pandey, the son of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Rakesh Pandey and brother of BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey, to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 50, 000.

The court directed him not to threaten or induce witnesses in the case.

The court order came after Pandey’s counsel N. Hariharan and lawyer S.P.M. Tripathi told the court that the alleged weapon has been recovered and as per verification report, the arms licence of the accused is genuine.

The defence counsel said Delhi Police have already filed a chargesheet and investigation is almost complete.

Pandey’s counsel assured the court that his client is ready to abide by all the directions and conditions of the court.

Pandey has surrendered in a local court on October 18 and was soon arrested by the Delhi Police. He claimed he was innocent.

Ashish Pandey had been on the run since the early October 14 morning incident at the Hyatt Regency Hotel when a video clip showed him threatening a man, who was with a woman, by showing a pistol.

