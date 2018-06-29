Court issues summons to Mallya under new law

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) A special court here on Saturday issued summons to absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya to appear before it on August 27.

The order came following a hearing on a fresh plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has sought action against him under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance in the over Rs 9,000-crore bank fraud case.

Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court Special Judge M.S. Azmi ordered issue of the notice to Mallya after taking cognisance of the recent second ED chargesheet and its application on June 22 seeking to invoke the charges against him under the FEO Ordinance.

This is first time that action has been initiated invoking the new Ordinance promulgated by the government to tackle fugitive bank loan defaulters.

If Mallya — currently holed up in the United Kingdom — fails to honour the special court’s summons, he could be proclaimed a “Fugitive Economic Offender”, and all his properties can be confiscated.

The special court has earlier issued non-bailable arrest warrants in Mallya’s name in the two main cases lodged by the ED, but he has denied all charges against him.

