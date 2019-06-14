Court monitored probe sought in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar incident

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Two people on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored investigation in Sunday’s Mukherjee Nagar brawl between two tempo drivers and several police men.

Two different petitions were moved before a Division Bench of Justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri seeking investigation and compensation to the victims of the Nagar incident. The court will hear the pleas post lunch.

While one of the petition has been filed by doctor Seema Singhal through advocates Sangeeta Bharti, Rubinder Ghumman and H.S. Hans, the other was filed by businessman Manjeet Singh Chugh.

A minor incident of road rage turned into a major clash, when the men in khaki and a plain clothesman tried to overpower Sarbjeet Singh, the tempo driver, who threatened them with his kripan.

The incident, which reportedly took place in the middle of a busy road, was also recorded on CCTV.

–IANS

ak/rtp