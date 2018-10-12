Court records gutted in UP after miscreants torch chamber

Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) Hundreds of files and documents were gutted after unidentified miscreants on Thursday set on fire a chamber of a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district, police said.

The court of the Special Additional District Judge, where the incident happened, functions out of the premises of a degree college in the district. Employees raised an alarm when they saw smoke billowing from one of the chambers.

Fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze.

The windows of the chambers was found removed, and the miscreants apparantly slipped through it to set the documents on fire, police said.

An official informed that a forensic team had been called to help in the probe, and night watchman Pawan Pandey had been detained for interrogation.

–IANS

md/shs/vm