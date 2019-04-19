Court reserves order on Michel’s charge sheet leak plea

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) A court here on Thursday reserved order on the plea of British national and alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal middleman Christian Michel’s plea seeking a “free and fair” trial as the fresh supplementary charge sheet filed in the case was accessed by some media outlets.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said that he will deliver order on the plea on May 3.

The Enforcement Directorate has opposed Michel’s plea, saying that it is not maintainable.

The fresh supplementary charge sheet names Michel’s partner David Syms and his two firms Global Services FZE, UAE, and Global Trade and Commerce Ltd.

Michel was extradited to India on December 4, 2018 from the United Arab Emirates.

–IANS

ak/vd